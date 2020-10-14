Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 10:38 pm
Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 15 16 15 Totals 34 3 7 3
Betts rf 3 2 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 1 0 0 0
Hernández 2b-ss 1 0 1 0 Culberson ph-rf 2 0 2 0
Seager ss 4 3 3 3 Freeman 1b 1 0 1 0
Beaty lf 0 0 0 0 Sandoval 1b 2 0 0 0
Turner dh 3 2 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0
Barnes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 1 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 2 2 4 Flowers ph-c 3 1 1 0
Smith c 6 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 2 2 2 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Pederson lf-rf 6 1 4 3 Riley lf 4 0 0 1
Ríos 3b 5 1 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1
Taylor 2b-lf 5 1 0 0 Pache cf 4 1 1 1
Los Angeles 1113 000 000 15
Atlanta 001 000 002 3

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 6. 2B_Seager (2), Smith (1), Muncy (1), Albies (1), Camargo (1). HR_Pederson (1), Ríos (1), Muncy (2), Bellinger (1), Seager (2), Pache (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías W,1-0 5 3 1 1 2 5
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kolarek 1 3 2 2 0 1
Atlanta
Wright L,0-1 2-3 5 7 7 2 0
Dayton 2 8 8 8 1 2
Ynoa 4 1 0 0 4 4
Webb 1 1 0 0 1 2
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

Dayton pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd, Ynoa pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Webb pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Dayton (Turner), Ynoa (Beaty), Webb (Beaty).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:15. A_10,664 (40,300).

