L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 8:12 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 32 3 9 3
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 1
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Smith dh-c 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 3 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 1
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Markakis lf 4 1 1 0 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 2 0
Ríos ph 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 100 1
Los Angeles 300 000 00x 3

E_Barnes (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Acuña Jr. (2). 3B_Markakis (1). HR_Seager (5), Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried L,0-1 6 2-3 8 3 3 4 5
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Buehler W,1-0 6 7 0 0 0 6
Treinen H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Báez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser.

T_3:20. A_10,772 (40,300).

