L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 15 Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .400 Braun rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-T.Taylor ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gyorko 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 García cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750 Arcia ss 4 1 1 2 0 3 .250 Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Narváez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Nottingham ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 6 5 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Seager ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Smith c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Pollock lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ríos dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 C.Taylor 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333

Milwaukee 000 200 000_2 7 0 Los Angeles 210 000 10x_4 6 1

a-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. b-struck out for Braun in the 5th. c-walked for Nottingham in the 9th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Yelich (1), Betts 2 (2), C.Taylor (1), Pollock (1). HR_Arcia (1), off Buehler; Seager (1), off Peralta. RBIs_Arcia 2 (2), Smith (1), Pollock (1), Betts (1), Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Sogard, T.Taylor); Los Angeles 4 (Ríos 2, Smith). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

GIDP_Pollock.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Gyorko).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 5 0 51 16.20 Yardley 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Topa 2 1 0 0 1 0 27 0.00 Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00 Rasmussen 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 4 3 2 2 2 8 73 4.50 J.Urías, W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 5 52 0.00 Treinen, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Jansen, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17.

