L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 1:37 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 15
Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .400
Braun rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-T.Taylor ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gyorko 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
García cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750
Arcia ss 4 1 1 2 0 3 .250
Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Narváez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Nottingham ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 6 5
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Seager ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Smith c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Pollock lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333
Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ríos dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
C.Taylor 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Milwaukee 000 200 000_2 7 0
Los Angeles 210 000 10x_4 6 1

a-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. b-struck out for Braun in the 5th. c-walked for Nottingham in the 9th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Yelich (1), Betts 2 (2), C.Taylor (1), Pollock (1). HR_Arcia (1), off Buehler; Seager (1), off Peralta. RBIs_Arcia 2 (2), Smith (1), Pollock (1), Betts (1), Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Sogard, T.Taylor); Los Angeles 4 (Ríos 2, Smith). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

GIDP_Pollock.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Gyorko).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suter, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 5 0 51 16.20
Yardley 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Topa 2 1 0 0 1 0 27 0.00
Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 9.00
Rasmussen 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 4 3 2 2 2 8 73 4.50
J.Urías, W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 5 52 0.00
Treinen, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Jansen, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17.

