L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|15
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Braun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-T.Taylor ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|García cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.250
|Sogard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Nottingham ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|6
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ríos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|C.Taylor 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|10x_4
|6
|1
a-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. b-struck out for Braun in the 5th. c-walked for Nottingham in the 9th.
E_Muncy (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Yelich (1), Betts 2 (2), C.Taylor (1), Pollock (1). HR_Arcia (1), off Buehler; Seager (1), off Peralta. RBIs_Arcia 2 (2), Smith (1), Pollock (1), Betts (1), Seager (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Sogard, T.Taylor); Los Angeles 4 (Ríos 2, Smith). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
GIDP_Pollock.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Gyorko).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|51
|16.20
|Yardley
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Topa
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|73
|4.50
|J.Urías, W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|52
|0.00
|Treinen, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Jansen, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments