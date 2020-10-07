Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 1:48 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 5 4 3
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 1
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 3 2 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0
Pham dh 3 0 0 0 Smith c 1 0 0 0
Myers rf 3 1 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 1
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0
Nola c 2 0 1 1 Pederson dh 1 0 0 0
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Taylor 2b 2 1 0 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1
Los Angeles 000 014 00x 5

E_Cronenworth (1). LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Grisham (1), Betts (1), Muncy (1). SB_Tatis Jr. (1), Pham (1), Myers (1). SF_Seager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Clevinger 1 0 0 0 3 1
Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Weathers 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Adams H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hill H,1 2-3 0 1 0 1 1
Richards L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Strahm 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Stammen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Patiño 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 4 2 1 1 4 8
May W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
González 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd, González pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Adams (Hernández). WP_Clevinger, Richards, Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Quinn Wolcott; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:54.

