L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 1 14 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Seager ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .400 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Smith c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .150 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Hernández 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .429 Pederson dh-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Taylor 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143 b-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 3 10 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .444 Ozuna dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .133 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .381 Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .158 Riley 3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .150 Markakis lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .300 a-Camargo ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Pache cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .235

Los Angeles 000 103 300_7 9 0 Atlanta 110 000 010_3 7 0

a-walked for Markakis in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Atlanta 5. 2B_Turner (2), Taylor (1), Freeman 2 (3). HR_Seager (3), off Matzek; Smith (1), off Smith; Seager (4), off Webb. RBIs_Seager 3 (10), Smith 3 (5), Betts (1), d’Arnaud 2 (3), Pache (4). SB_Betts (1). SF_d’Arnaud, Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Albies, Pache, Ozuna, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Pederson, Pache.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Betts, Turner, Betts; Turner, Hernández, Muncy); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May 2 3 2 1 2 3 55 2.45 Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Treinen, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 11.57 Báez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.86 González 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 4.50 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 11.57 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minter 3 1 0 0 0 7 42 2.45 Matzek 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.08 Greene, H, 1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 25 2.45 Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 19 16.20 Webb 1 3 3 3 0 3 25 13.50 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 10.13

Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0, Graterol 1-1, Smith 1-1. PB_Smith (0).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:45. A_11,119 (40,300).

