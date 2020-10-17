L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|1
|14
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.150
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Pederson dh-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Taylor 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.133
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.381
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Riley 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Markakis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-Camargo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Los Angeles
|000
|103
|300_7
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|010_3
|7
|0
a-walked for Markakis in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Atlanta 5. 2B_Turner (2), Taylor (1), Freeman 2 (3). HR_Seager (3), off Matzek; Smith (1), off Smith; Seager (4), off Webb. RBIs_Seager 3 (10), Smith 3 (5), Betts (1), d’Arnaud 2 (3), Pache (4). SB_Betts (1). SF_d’Arnaud, Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Albies, Pache, Ozuna, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Pederson, Pache.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Betts, Turner, Betts; Turner, Hernández, Muncy); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|55
|2.45
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Treinen, W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11.57
|Báez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|González
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|11.57
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minter
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|42
|2.45
|Matzek
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.08
|Greene, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|2.45
|Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|16.20
|Webb
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|25
|13.50
|Tomlin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|10.13
Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0, Graterol 1-1, Smith 1-1. PB_Smith (0).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:45. A_11,119 (40,300).
