L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 11:51 pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 10
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Meadows ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Margot lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Wendle 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .667
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 10 8 7 11
Betts rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .500
Seager ss 2 1 0 0 3 0 .000
Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Muncy 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500
Smith dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Taylor 2b-lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .667
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Hernández ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Tampa Bay 000 010 200_3 6 0
Los Angeles 000 242 00x_8 10 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Renfroe in the 7th. c- for Adames in the 7th. d-singled for Choi in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Wendle (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Kershaw; Bellinger (1), off Glasnow; Betts (1), off Fleming. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (2), Brosseau (1), Bellinger 2 (2), Muncy 2 (2), Smith (1), Taylor (1), Hernández (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot); Los Angeles 4 (Barnes 2, Bellinger, Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Smith 2. LIDP_Zunino. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Wendle, Díaz); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 6 6 6 8 112 12.46
Yarbrough 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 0.00
Fleming 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 40 6.75
Curtiss 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 1 8 78 1.50
Floro 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 54.00
González 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-2, Curtiss 2-0, González 2-2. WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals.

T_3:24. A_11,388 (40,300).

