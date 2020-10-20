L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 1 10 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Meadows ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Margot lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Wendle 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .667 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 10 8 7 11 Betts rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .500 Seager ss 2 1 0 0 3 0 .000 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Muncy 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500 Smith dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Taylor 2b-lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .667 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Hernández ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Tampa Bay 000 010 200_3 6 0 Los Angeles 000 242 00x_8 10 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Renfroe in the 7th. c- for Adames in the 7th. d-singled for Choi in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Wendle (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Kershaw; Bellinger (1), off Glasnow; Betts (1), off Fleming. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (2), Brosseau (1), Bellinger 2 (2), Muncy 2 (2), Smith (1), Taylor (1), Hernández (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot); Los Angeles 4 (Barnes 2, Bellinger, Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Smith 2. LIDP_Zunino. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Wendle, Díaz); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 0-1 4 1-3 3 6 6 6 8 112 12.46 Yarbrough 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 0.00 Fleming 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 40 6.75 Curtiss 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 1 8 78 1.50 Floro 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 54.00 González 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-2, Curtiss 2-0, González 2-2. WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals.

T_3:24. A_11,388 (40,300).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.