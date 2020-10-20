L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Meadows ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Margot lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Wendle 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.667
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|7
|11
|
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Muncy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Taylor 2b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.667
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|200_3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|242
|00x_8
|10
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Renfroe in the 7th. c- for Adames in the 7th. d-singled for Choi in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Wendle (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Kershaw; Bellinger (1), off Glasnow; Betts (1), off Fleming. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (2), Brosseau (1), Bellinger 2 (2), Muncy 2 (2), Smith (1), Taylor (1), Hernández (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Seager (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Margot); Los Angeles 4 (Barnes 2, Bellinger, Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Smith 2. LIDP_Zunino. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Wendle, Díaz); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|8
|112
|12.46
|Yarbrough
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Fleming
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|40
|6.75
|Curtiss
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|78
|1.50
|Floro
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|54.00
|González
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-2, Curtiss 2-0, González 2-2. WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals.
T_3:24. A_11,388 (40,300).
