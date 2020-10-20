On Air: This Just In!
L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 8 10 8
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 2 2 1
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 2 1 0 0
Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 2 2 2
Meadows ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Smith dh 5 1 1 1
Margot lf 4 1 1 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2
Wendle 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 Taylor 2b-lf 3 0 2 1
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0
Choi ph 0 0 0 0 Hernández ph-2b 2 0 1 1
Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 1 1 Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2
Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 200 3
Los Angeles 000 242 00x 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Wendle (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), Bellinger (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Seager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,0-1 4 1-3 3 6 6 6 8
Yarbrough 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Fleming 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2
Curtiss 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,1-0 6 2 1 1 1 8
Floro 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
González 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals.

T_3:24. A_11,388 (40,300).

