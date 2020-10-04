Trending:
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 6:55 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Giants 0 6 0 3 9
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 7 17

First Quarter

LAR_Everett 2 run (Sloman kick), 6:19.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 35, 14:51.

LAR_FG Sloman 32, 3:52.

NYG_FG Gano 37, :00.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 27, 14:11.

LAR_Kupp 55 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 6:56.

A_0.

___

NYG LAR
First downs 19 15
Total Net Yards 295 240
Rushes-yards 25-136 23-58
Passing 159 182
Punt Returns 3-30 2-16
Kickoff Returns 1-27 2-55
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-1 25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-31 2-18
Punts 5-43.2 5-56.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-20 1-5
Time of Possession 33:17 26:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 6-45, Gallman 6-45, Freeman 11-33, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-3. L.A. Rams, Brown 9-37, Henderson 8-22, Woods 1-2, Everett 1-2, Kupp 1-(minus 2), Goff 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-36-1-190. L.A. Rams, Goff 25-32-0-200.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Engram 6-35, Freeman 4-35, Tate 4-20, Slayton 3-48, Ratley 3-34, D.Lewis 2-8, Smith 1-10. L.A. Rams, Woods 6-35, Kupp 5-69, Brown 5-19, Reynolds 3-25, Higbee 3-21, Henderson 1-16, Everett 1-10, Mundt 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

