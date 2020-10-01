On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

‘Lady Ninja’ pummels assailant who attacked elderly friend

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 10:32 pm
3 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Her martial arts skills may not be quite what they once were, but still, you don’t mess with Lady Ninja.

Authorities say that’s a lesson a California man learned painfully after he began shoving around an 82-year-old woman at a Fontana apartment building.

The woman’s 67-year-old friend, Lorenza Marrujo, jumped into the fray and with a swift kick here, a finger-bending maneuver there and a couple of solid elbow smashes to the sternum it was all over. Police arrived to find him on the floor with one of Marrujo’s knees on his neck and the other on his chest.

Marrujo, who likes to be called “Lady Ninja” and has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, said she was in her third-floor apartment Monday when she heard screams coming from a neighbor’s first-floor unit and went to investigate.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

There, she said, she found a man attacking her 82-year-old friend, Elizabeth McCray.

Marrujo, who stands only 4-foot-10 and weighs about 100 pounds, didn’t hesitate to mix it up with the younger, 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound assailant.

“I took him down with one sweep kick under the back of his legs,” Marrujo told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Then I elbowed him in the sternum and he went, ‘ugh, ugh’ because it really hurt.”

He was screaming in pain and pleading with her to stop bending his fingers back when she finally pinned him to the floor and told him to “chill out.”

        Read more Sports News news.

San Bernardino County jail records show Donald Robert Prestwood, 59, was in jail Thursday for investigation of felony elder abuse. Fontana police Officer Jennie Venzor said authorities are continuing to investigate, and it’s possible he could face additional charges.

No court date was immediately scheduled, and it wasn’t immediately known if Prestwood had retained an attorney.

Shortly before the attack, Marrujo said, Prestwood, who once lived in the same apartment building, had shown up at her place appearing intoxicated and saying he was looking for his girlfriend. She said she chased him away with a baseball bat.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

When she went to aid her friend, she found he was choking her and beating her with a cane.

“I slapped him around a little because I was really angry,” she said of the beating she gave him.

Marrujo, who once worked as a security guard, said she began studying martial arts nearly 40 years ago for personal protection. Still, she complained after the attack that she wasn’t as sharp in battle as she could have been.

“I’m getting rusty, and I don’t need to be rusty,” she said, adding she is going to step up her workouts to be better prepared next time.

McCray was impressed though.

“I don’t how she took care of him, but she was like boom boom boom,” she said Thursday as she recovered from her bumps and bruises.

Police were impressed too, although they warned that in many instances it’s much safer to call them and let the professionals handle things.

“But in this case it worked out, and she saved her friend’s life,” Venzor told The Associated Press.

“She’s tiny, she’s like 4-feet-10, maybe 100 pounds,” the officer noted.

“But,” Venzor added with a chuckle, “she’s strong.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane