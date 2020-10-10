On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Lakers look to secure NBA Finals win over the Heat

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -5; over/under is 216

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the series over the Miami Heat in game six of the NBA Finals. The Heat won the previous meeting 111-108. Jimmy Butler scored 35 points to help lead Miami to the victory and LeBron James totaled 40 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference play. Miami has a 43-21 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Lakers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Los Angeles is 34-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.7 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Kuzma has shot 43.6% and is averaging 12.8 points for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 110.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 113.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (heel), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Danny Green: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

