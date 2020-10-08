Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lakers try to secure NBA Finals win over the Heat

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 216

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-1

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat in game five. The Lakers won the previous meeting 102-96. LeBron James scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Jimmy Butler recorded 22 points in defeat for Miami.

The Lakers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Los Angeles is 33-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference action. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 49.3% and averaging 25.3 points. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

        Read more Sports News news.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 113.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 110.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (neck), Goran Dragic: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa