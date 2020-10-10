Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Late fumble helps Jacksonville State beat Mercer 34-28

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 6:34 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Nicario Harper’s 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown with about five minutes left helped Jacksonville State pull away from Mercer for a 34-28 victory on a rainy Saturday.

Trailing 27-21, Mercer’s Harrison Frost completed a pass to Andrew May, but Kolbi Fuqua forced May to fumble and Harper scoped it up and scored to put the Gamecocks ahead 34-21.

Frost threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Dirrim with 51 seconds remaining but the Gamecocks recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Gamecocks’ Zerrick Cooper was 12-of-18 passing for 139 yards with touchdown runs from the 1 and 9. Cooper moved into second past Ed Lett on the school’s passing yards list with 7,153. Eli Jenkins holds the record with 7,652 yards.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Frost was 12 of 25 for 134 yards passing with two touchdown passes. Tyray Devezin had a 3-yard touchdown run and finished with 94 yard rushing to surpass 2,000 career yards.

It was the only home game for Jacksonville State (1-1) during its four-game fall schedule, and the first game of Mercer’s three-game fall season.

Attendance was 5,870 at 36,265-seat Burgess-Snow Field. Face coverings and social distancing measures were required. It was the first meeting between the schools.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021