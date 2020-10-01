Lawrie to quit European Tour after this week’s Scottish Open

ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) — Paul Lawrie is making his 620th appearance on the European Tour at the Scottish Open this week. It also will be his last.

The 1999 British Open champion is quitting the tour after the tournament at The Renaissance Club because of problems with his back.

Lawrie will play on the senior circuit instead.

“There are a lot of factors behind the decision, the main one being that I don’t feel I can be competitive week in, week out at this level,” Lawrie said after opening with a 2-over 73 at the Scottish Open.

“My back is not very good. I’ve got a herniated disc and I struggle to practice enough. I’m not able to hit the amount of balls I need. I’m not particularly talented so I lose my game quite quickly.”

The 51-year-old Lawrie is exempt for the British Open until the age of 60 after lifting the claret jug at Carnoustie, but has yet to decide whether he will continue to compete in the oldest major.

Lawrie has seven other professional wins, and was a member of the Europe team that won the Ryder Cup at Medinah in 2012.

“To have played 620 events is not a bad innings, considering I turned pro (in 1986) with a 5 handicap and didn’t think I’d play any,” Lawrie said. “I haven’t been a great player, but I’ve been decent and that’s all you can ask for.”

Lawrie runs his own foundation and golf center in Aberdeen, northern Scotland. He also launched the Tartan Pro Tour this summer, a developmental circuit of 36-hole events open to male and female professionals.

He manages several players through his Five Star Sports Agency.

