Legassey 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 7:58 pm
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Evan Legassey kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Troy a 31-29 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Parker McKinney threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keyion Dixon, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that gave Eastern Kentucky (1-4) the lead with 21 seconds to play.

Reggie Todd returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards before Legassey kicked the game-winner three plays later.

Gunnar Watson was 26-of-38 passing for 333 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Troy (3-1). Kimani Vidal had 143 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown run, and is the first true freshman in the program to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games

McKinney completed 30-of-47 passing for 370 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Attendance was 10,500 with social distancing measures in place at 30,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

