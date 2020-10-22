On Air: Ask the CIO
Leroy Sané back in training with Bayern Munich after injury

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 9:56 am
MUNICH (AP) — Leroy Sané is back in full training with Bayern Munich after recovering from a knee injury, the club said Thursday.

Sané took part in sprint and game drills with the rest of the squad after watching from the stands as his teammates beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. He could potentially make his comeback on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sané has missed five games for Bayern and three for the German national team since he damaged a capsule in his right knee joint last month.

Sané injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his the same knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.

___

