On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lima scores twice, Earthquakes beat Galaxy 4-0

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 12:44 am
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Nick Lima had two goals, Andrés Ríos added a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Fierro flicked an arcing right-footer from the right side to the far post where Ríos tapped it to Lima for the one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 44th minute.

Ríos made a run from the top of the area and Fierro led Ríos with a bending entry for a finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 52nd. Tommy Thompson scored his first goal of the season in the 76th minute and Lima capped the scoring in stoppage time.

San Jose, which outshot the Galaxy 19-8 and had 62% possession, rebounded from a 3-0 road loss to the Portland Timbers on Sunday to win for its fourth time in the last five games.

The Galaxy (4-9-3) have lost six games in a row and are winless in their last seven.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MQ-8B Fire Scout takes off aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords