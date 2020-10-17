On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lions activate Dahl from IR, release Jones

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:44 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions activated guard Joe Dahl from injured reserve and signed quarterback David Blough from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday, a day before Detroit’s game at Jacksonville. The Lions also elevated tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and released cornerback Chris Jones.

Dahl went on IR last month with a groin injury. He started Detroit’s season opener against Chicago.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

