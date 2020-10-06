On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Liverpool’s Swiss forward Shaqiri positive for virus

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 5:13 am
< a min read
      

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine. The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St. Gallen.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri was due to play for Switzerland for the first time since the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane