Los Angeles faces Atlanta in decisive Game 7 of NLCS

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 3:05 am
Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

NLCS: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Atlanta will face off on Sunday.

The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 16 home runs this postseason, Corey Seager has accounted for six of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .857.

The Braves were 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team batting average of .248 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud has led them with an average of .316, including four extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .640.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

