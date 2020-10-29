Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1

Houston 0 1 — 1 Los Angeles FC 2 0 — 2

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 15 (El Munir), 9th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Segura, 2 (Murillo), 22nd.

Second half_3, Houston, Lassiter, 3 (Quintero), 46th.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Los Angeles FC, Kenneth Vermeer, Philip Ejimadu.

Yellow Cards_Segura, Los Angeles FC, 32nd; Vera, Houston, 33rd; Quintero, Houston, 72nd; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 84th; Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 85th; Garcia, Houston, 90th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, TJ Zablocki, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera, Maynor Figueroa, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Ariel Lassiter, 46th), Matias Vera; Niko Hansen (Nico Lemoine, 69th), Mauro Manotas (Boniek Garcia, 63rd), Darwin Quintero.

Los Angeles FC_Kenneth Vermeer; Mohammed El Munir, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura (Tristan Blackmon, 61st); Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella (Latif Blessing, 61st); Danny Musovski (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 46th), Brian Rodriguez (Carlos Vela, 60th), Diego Rossi.

