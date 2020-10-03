On Air: Meet the Press
Los Angeles FC plays Real Salt Lake, looks to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles FC (5-6-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-4-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits Real Salt Lake looking to avoid its sixth consecutive road loss.

Real Salt Lake is 4-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake is 0-1-1 when it scores only one goal.

Los Angeles FC is 5-6-2 against conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is 1-2-0 when it scores a single goal.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with five goals. Justin Meram has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals and four assists for Los Angeles FC. Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, five shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.2 assists, five shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Justen Glad, Everton Luiz (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

