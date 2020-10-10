On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Los Angeles FC plays Western Conference-leader Seattle

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-6-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts Western Conference-leader Seattle.

Los Angeles FC is 6-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is tenth in the Western Conference allowing only 32 goals.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The Sounders are 8-3-2 in Western Conference games. Seattle is 2-0-1 when it records two goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Jordan Morris has seven goals and four assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Seattle: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 1.9 assists, six shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021