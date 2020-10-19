Trending:
Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 12:49 am
< a min read
      
Vancouver 0 0 0
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Koreniuk, 1 (Pavon), 90th+1 minute.

Goalies_Vancouver, Evan Bush, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Kitchen, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+1; Teibert, Vancouver, 89th; Harvey, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+3.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Diego Blas, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Evan Bush; Ali Adnan (Cristian Gutierrez, 80th), Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski (Theo Bair, 90th+3), Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo (Ryan Raposo, 71st), Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero.

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Araujo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Carlos Harvey, 78th), Yony Gonzalez (Chicharito, 50th), Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget (Kai Koreniuk, 87th); Cristian Pavon.

