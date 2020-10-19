Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Koreniuk, 1 (Pavon), 90th+1 minute.
Goalies_Vancouver, Evan Bush, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, David Bingham.
Yellow Cards_Kitchen, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+1; Teibert, Vancouver, 89th; Harvey, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+3.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Diego Blas, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Evan Bush; Ali Adnan (Cristian Gutierrez, 80th), Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski (Theo Bair, 90th+3), Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo (Ryan Raposo, 71st), Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero.
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Araujo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Carlos Harvey, 78th), Yony Gonzalez (Chicharito, 50th), Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget (Kai Koreniuk, 87th); Cristian Pavon.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments