Los Angeles looks to sweep San Diego in NLDS

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 3:05 am
Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

NLDS: Los Angeles leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Morejon and San Diego will host Los Angeles in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Padres are 24-16 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team batting average of .256 this postseason, Jake Cronenworth has lead them with an average of .467

The Dodgers are 27-13 in division matchups. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329 this postseason, Mookie Betts leads them with an OBP of .412, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is slugging .571.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (undisclosed), Jose Castillo: (lat).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

