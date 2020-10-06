Los Angeles will host the first game of the NLDS against San Diego

San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Walker Buehler and Los Angeles will host San Diego in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers are 27-13 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .207 this postseason, Chris Taylor has lead them with an average of .500

The Padres have gone 24-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a team slugging percentage of .539 this postseason, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with a mark of 1.091, including three extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 68 hits and has 47 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

