Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

LPGA Money Leaders

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through Oct. 4

Trn Money
1. Danielle Kang 9 $724,466
2. Inbee Park 9 $677,951
3. Minjee Lee 10 $624,739
4. Austin Ernst 11 $609,658
5. Nelly Korda 9 $553,924
6. Jasmine Suwannapura 11 $527,346
7. Nasa Hataoka 7 $500,013
8. Mirim Lee 5 $470,004
9. Stacy Lewis 11 $428,694
10. Brooke M. Henderson 6 $389,062
11. Georgia Hall 9 $382,026
12. Lydia Ko 8 $352,661
13. Mel Reid 10 $351,373
14. Madelene Sagstrom 11 $346,357
15. Celine Boutier 12 $325,759
16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10 $303,204
17. Ashleigh Buhai 10 $302,171
18. Jennifer Song 11 $292,975
19. Anna Nordqvist 10 $292,301
20. Moriya Jutanugarn 8 $284,000
21. Lexi Thompson 7 $266,970
22. Sei Young Kim 5 $263,219
23. Angela Stanford 10 $256,613
24. Caroline Masson 8 $241,052
25. In Gee Chun 10 $233,811
26. Yu Liu 11 $227,599
27. Gaby Lopez 7 $226,121
28. Marina Alex 7 $225,882
29. Amy Olson 11 $223,691
30. Katherine Kirk 9 $210,600
31. Cydney Clanton 12 $210,539
32. Cheyenne Knight 12 $209,719
33. Andrea Lee 10 $206,423
34. Yealimi Noh 10 $206,175
35. Hee Young Park 9 $188,770
36. Mi Hyang Lee 8 $173,977
37. Jennifer Kupcho 8 $173,335
38. Perrine Delacour 8 $169,240
39. Brittany Altomare 9 $164,947
40. Lizette Salas 9 $164,325
41. Carlota Ciganda 8 $160,068
42. Kristen Gillman 9 $159,587
43. Ally McDonald 9 $154,132
44. Azahara Munoz 9 $153,398
45. Xiyu Lin 11 $145,637
46. Lindsey Weaver 10 $141,794
47. Leona Maguire 9 $141,527
48. Christina Kim 10 $137,987
49. Emma Talley 11 $132,230
50. Amy Yang 9 $130,693

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane