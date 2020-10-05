LPGA Money Leaders

Through Oct. 4
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Danielle Kang
|9
|$724,466
|2.
|Inbee Park
|9
|$677,951
|3.
|Minjee Lee
|10
|$624,739
|4.
|Austin Ernst
|11
|$609,658
|5.
|Nelly Korda
|9
|$553,924
|6.
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|11
|$527,346
|7.
|Nasa Hataoka
|7
|$500,013
|8.
|Mirim Lee
|5
|$470,004
|9.
|Stacy Lewis
|11
|$428,694
|10.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|6
|$389,062
|11.
|Georgia Hall
|9
|$382,026
|12.
|Lydia Ko
|8
|$352,661
|13.
|Mel Reid
|10
|$351,373
|14.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|11
|$346,357
|15.
|Celine Boutier
|12
|$325,759
|16.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|10
|$303,204
|17.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|10
|$302,171
|18.
|Jennifer Song
|11
|$292,975
|19.
|Anna Nordqvist
|10
|$292,301
|20.
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|8
|$284,000
|21.
|Lexi Thompson
|7
|$266,970
|22.
|Sei Young Kim
|5
|$263,219
|23.
|Angela Stanford
|10
|$256,613
|24.
|Caroline Masson
|8
|$241,052
|25.
|In Gee Chun
|10
|$233,811
|26.
|Yu Liu
|11
|$227,599
|27.
|Gaby Lopez
|7
|$226,121
|28.
|Marina Alex
|7
|$225,882
|29.
|Amy Olson
|11
|$223,691
|30.
|Katherine Kirk
|9
|$210,600
|31.
|Cydney Clanton
|12
|$210,539
|32.
|Cheyenne Knight
|12
|$209,719
|33.
|Andrea Lee
|10
|$206,423
|34.
|Yealimi Noh
|10
|$206,175
|35.
|Hee Young Park
|9
|$188,770
|36.
|Mi Hyang Lee
|8
|$173,977
|37.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|8
|$173,335
|38.
|Perrine Delacour
|8
|$169,240
|39.
|Brittany Altomare
|9
|$164,947
|40.
|Lizette Salas
|9
|$164,325
|41.
|Carlota Ciganda
|8
|$160,068
|42.
|Kristen Gillman
|9
|$159,587
|43.
|Ally McDonald
|9
|$154,132
|44.
|Azahara Munoz
|9
|$153,398
|45.
|Xiyu Lin
|11
|$145,637
|46.
|Lindsey Weaver
|10
|$141,794
|47.
|Leona Maguire
|9
|$141,527
|48.
|Christina Kim
|10
|$137,987
|49.
|Emma Talley
|11
|$132,230
|50.
|Amy Yang
|9
|$130,693
