LPGA Money Leaders

Through Oct. 4

Trn Money 1. Danielle Kang 9 $724,466 2. Inbee Park 9 $677,951 3. Minjee Lee 10 $624,739 4. Austin Ernst 11 $609,658 5. Nelly Korda 9 $553,924 6. Jasmine Suwannapura 11 $527,346 7. Nasa Hataoka 7 $500,013 8. Mirim Lee 5 $470,004 9. Stacy Lewis 11 $428,694 10. Brooke M. Henderson 6 $389,062 11. Georgia Hall 9 $382,026 12. Lydia Ko 8 $352,661 13. Mel Reid 10 $351,373 14. Madelene Sagstrom 11 $346,357 15. Celine Boutier 12 $325,759 16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10 $303,204 17. Ashleigh Buhai 10 $302,171 18. Jennifer Song 11 $292,975 19. Anna Nordqvist 10 $292,301 20. Moriya Jutanugarn 8 $284,000 21. Lexi Thompson 7 $266,970 22. Sei Young Kim 5 $263,219 23. Angela Stanford 10 $256,613 24. Caroline Masson 8 $241,052 25. In Gee Chun 10 $233,811 26. Yu Liu 11 $227,599 27. Gaby Lopez 7 $226,121 28. Marina Alex 7 $225,882 29. Amy Olson 11 $223,691 30. Katherine Kirk 9 $210,600 31. Cydney Clanton 12 $210,539 32. Cheyenne Knight 12 $209,719 33. Andrea Lee 10 $206,423 34. Yealimi Noh 10 $206,175 35. Hee Young Park 9 $188,770 36. Mi Hyang Lee 8 $173,977 37. Jennifer Kupcho 8 $173,335 38. Perrine Delacour 8 $169,240 39. Brittany Altomare 9 $164,947 40. Lizette Salas 9 $164,325 41. Carlota Ciganda 8 $160,068 42. Kristen Gillman 9 $159,587 43. Ally McDonald 9 $154,132 44. Azahara Munoz 9 $153,398 45. Xiyu Lin 11 $145,637 46. Lindsey Weaver 10 $141,794 47. Leona Maguire 9 $141,527 48. Christina Kim 10 $137,987 49. Emma Talley 11 $132,230 50. Amy Yang 9 $130,693

