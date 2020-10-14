On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Lucky loser Petrović replaces Fognini, beats Carballés Baena

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 12:55 pm
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia (AP) — Danilo Petrović of Serbia made the most of his late entry into the Forte Village Sardegna Open, beating Roberto Carballés Baena 6-1, 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday.

Petrović was playing as a “lucky loser” in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 166th-ranked Petrović will next play Federico Delbonis of Argentina, who defeated sixth-seeded Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Second-seeded Dušan Lajović is also out after losing to Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-5.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Jiri Vesely.

In first-round matches, Corentin Moutet beat American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Yannick Hanfmann beat Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-4.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

