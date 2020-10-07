On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MAC season starts with full slate of games Wednesday, Nov. 4

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 3:37 pm
The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football and the last to reverse course, released its schedule Wednesday.

The conference will stick to its “MACtion” brand and play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The first day of the season will feature defending MAC champion Miami (Ohio) at home against Ball State; Central Michigan at Ohio; Bowling Green at Toledo; and Buffalo at Northern Illinois.

For the second and third weeks of the season all games will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The first full Saturday slate comes Nov. 28.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

