Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Major Scores

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 4:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Army 14, The Citadel 9

Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

SOUTH

Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28

NC State 38, Virginia 21

        Read more Sports News news.

North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Troy 37, Texas State 17

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 15

Missouri 45, LSU 41

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 27

Kansas St. 21, TCU 14

Oklahoma 53, Texas 45, 4OT

Texas A&M 41, Florida 38

FAR WEST

BYU 27, UTSA 20

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021