Major Scores

EAST
Army 14, The Citadel 9
Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
SOUTH
Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
Georgia 44, Tennessee 21
Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28
NC State 38, Virginia 21
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7
Troy 37, Texas State 17
MIDWEST
Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 15
Missouri 45, LSU 41
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 27
Kansas St. 21, TCU 14
Oklahoma 53, Texas 45, 4OT
Texas A&M 41, Florida 38
FAR WEST
BYU 27, UTSA 20
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments