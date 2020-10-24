On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Man City drops more points with 1-1 draw against West Ham

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 9:41 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth