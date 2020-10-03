Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Man City held by Premier League newcomer Leeds 1-1

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 2:43 pm
< a min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the strength of guru Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League newcomers as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Leeds on Saturday.

At a rainy, empty Elland Road — due to coronavirus restrictions — Rodrigo came off the bench in the second half to equalize with his first goal since joining Leeds ahead of the season in a club-record transfer.

The Spaniard pounced on a mistake by City goalkeeper Ederson to turn the ball home from close range in the 59th minute.

It canceled out the 16th-minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who cut inside on the left edge of the penalty area and drove a low shot inside the far post.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Leeds is in fifth place on its return to the top division after 16 years. But 2018 and 2019 champion Manchester City is eight points behind leader Everton in 10th place, albeit with a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane