Manaea scheduled to start for Oakland against Houston

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in regular season) Oakland: Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

ALDS: Houston leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros will look to increase their lead in the ALDS to two games in Game 2 against the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 26-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has a team batting average of .206 this postseason, Khris Davis has lead them with an average of .333

The Astros are 19-21 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .398 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of 1.364, including three extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and 42 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

