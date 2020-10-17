On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McBride runs for 133 yards, leads UAB over W Kentucky 37-14

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:57 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride had a 71-yard touchdown run and finished with 133 yards to lead UAB to a 37-14 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Bryson Lucero threw for 141 yards and a touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. for UAB (4-1, 2-0 Conference USA). Spencer Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run. Matthew Quinn made field goals from 38, 44, and 30 yards.

Nikia Eason Jr. blocked a punt and Ryan Davis scooped up the ball and ran 37 yards into the end zone that stretched the Blazers’ lead to 31-14 early in the fourth quarter. UAB forced four turnovers.

Kevaris Thomas was 16-of-35 passing for 162 yards Western Kentucky (1-4, 1-2). Thomas threw a 6-yard touchdown pass each to Joshua Simon and Mitchell Tinsley, but he also threw two interceptions.

Attendance was 11,098 for 35,204-seat Legion Field.

