McCaffrey will miss 6th straight game for Panthers

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 7:12 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey remained on injured reserve and will miss his sixth straight game against the Falcons on Thursday night because of a high ankle sprain.

Because McCaffrey is still on IR he was not listed on the team’s inactive list.

Mike Davis gets the start for McCaffrey.

Davis totaled 149 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Falcons on Oct. 11.

The Panthers (3-4) also will be without left tackle Russell Okung, who is inactive with a calf injury. Among the other inactives for Carolina include quarterback Will Grier, defensive tackle Zach Kerr, defensive back Sean Chandler and offensive lineman Mike Horton.

P.J. Walker is active and will be Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback for the third straight week.

The Falcons ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley on Wednesday. Also inactive for Atlanta (1-6) are running back Ito Smith, cornerback Jordan Miller, offensive tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

