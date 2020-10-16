Md. governor allowing up to 10% capacity at 2 NFL stadiums

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will allow up to 10% capacity at the two stadiums in the state that are home to NFL teams, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday, meaning several thousand fans could attend games.

The announcement affects M&T Bank Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens play, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, where the Washington Football Team plays.

M&T Bank Stadium has a total capacity of 71,008 and FedEx Field has a capacity of 82,000.

Neither team plays at home this weekend. The next home game for the Ravens is Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next home game for Washington is Oct. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Face coverings and physical distancing will be required. Social gatherings such as tailgating will be prohibited.

The stadiums have been limited to 250 spectators at recent games. Those seats have been set aside mostly for players’ relatives.

The Republican governor wrote on Twitter he is taking the steps as Maryland’s key health metrics for the coronavirus remain “low and stable.”

The order applies to other outdoor entertainment venues that have a capacity of more than 2,500.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.