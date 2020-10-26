On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mets claim INF García off waivers from Reds, Cordell cut

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets claimed infielder Robel García off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell for assignment.

The 27-year-old García didn’t play in the majors this year while being a part of the Reds’ 60-man player pool.

The switch-hitting García made his big league debut in 2019 with the Cubs, batting .208 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 31 games. He spent the previous two seasons playing pro ball in Italy.

The 28-year-old Cordell went 1 for 8 in five games for the Mets this year. He is career .202 with eight home runs in three seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Mets.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19