On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Meyer Shank Racing adds Liberty Media to help expand team

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 1:45 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Shank’s race team will be expanding again next season.

On Friday, the co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing announced Liberty Media has made an investment in the Ohio-based team, which will help fund its IndyCar operations as well as its recently announced multi-year program with the Acura DPi series.

“We have worked to build our IMSA and IndyCar racing programs step by step and this is another big progression for our organization to have Liberty Media make an equity investment in MSR,” Shank said. “The investment by Liberty Media will enable us to continue to build and develop our programs.”

The deal came just hours before the IndyCar Series held the first of two weekend races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. England’s Jack Harvey, who drives the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank, qualified sixth.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shank’s budding team has been steadily ramping up its operations since shifting its focus to sports cars and Indy cars. It won the 2019 IMSA team and driver titles and this is the first year it has fielded a full-time IndyCar team.

It plans to compete in the IMSA series and IndyCars again next season as well as teaming up with Acura for the progression to the DPI series beginning with the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Shank says more information about its 2021 plans will be coming soon.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/ap-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment