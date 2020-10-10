Miami 1, Houston 0

Houston 0 0 — 0 Miami 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Miami, Morgan, 5 (penalty kick), 57th minute.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender.

Yellow Cards_Quintero, Houston, 37th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Tyler Wyrostek, Rubiel Vazquez. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Sam Junqua, 84th), Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter (Niko Hansen, 81st), Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez.

Miami_John McCarthy; A.J. DeLaGarza, Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis; Blaise Matuidi (Jay Chapman, 84th), Lewis Morgan (Victor Ulloa, 76th), Matias Pellegrini (Julian Carranza, 90th), Brek Shea (Ben Sweat, 83rd), Wil Trapp; Gonzalo Higuain (Robbie Robinson, 90th).

