Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 5:46 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 4 8
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
2-Harrison pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200
1-Brinson pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Sierra cf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9
Kimbrel p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Happ cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Contreras dh-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Heyward rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Caratini c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kipnis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Miami 000 000 200_2 5 0
Chicago 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-lined out for Caratini in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 7th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Rojas (1), Joyce (1), Heyward (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Cooper (1), Sierra (1). SB_Harrison (1).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Wallach, Anderson); Chicago 4 (Báez, Schwarber, Kipnis). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Aguilar. GIDP_Anderson, Aguilar.

DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Bote, Rizzo; Báez, Bote, Rizzo).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez 5 4 0 0 2 6 89 0.00
Boxberger, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Bleier, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Kintzler, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 0-1 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 6 94 2.70
Kimbrel 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0. IBB_off Darvish (Rojas). HBP_Sánchez 2 (Heyward,Contreras), Darvish (Aguilar), García (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Bellino.

        Read more Sports News news.

T_3:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment