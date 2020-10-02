Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|2-Harrison pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|1-Brinson pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Sierra cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|9
|
|Kimbrel p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Contreras dh-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Maybin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kipnis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami
|000
|000
|200_2
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-lined out for Caratini in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 7th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Rojas (1), Joyce (1), Heyward (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Cooper (1), Sierra (1). SB_Harrison (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Wallach, Anderson); Chicago 4 (Báez, Schwarber, Kipnis). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Aguilar. GIDP_Anderson, Aguilar.
DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Bote, Rizzo; Báez, Bote, Rizzo).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|89
|0.00
|Boxberger, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|García, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Kintzler, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 0-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|2.70
|Kimbrel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|0.00
|Jeffress
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0. IBB_off Darvish (Rojas). HBP_Sánchez 2 (Heyward,Contreras), Darvish (Aguilar), García (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:22.
