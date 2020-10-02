Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 4 8 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143 2-Harrison pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200 1-Brinson pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Sierra cf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9 Kimbrel p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Happ cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Contreras dh-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Heyward rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Caratini c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167 a-Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kipnis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Miami 000 000 200_2 5 0 Chicago 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-lined out for Caratini in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 7th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Rojas (1), Joyce (1), Heyward (1). HR_Cooper (1), off Darvish. RBIs_Cooper (1), Sierra (1). SB_Harrison (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Wallach, Anderson); Chicago 4 (Báez, Schwarber, Kipnis). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Aguilar. GIDP_Anderson, Aguilar.

DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Bote, Rizzo; Báez, Bote, Rizzo).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez 5 4 0 0 2 6 89 0.00 Boxberger, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Bleier, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Kintzler, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 0-1 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 6 94 2.70 Kimbrel 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0. IBB_off Darvish (Rojas). HBP_Sánchez 2 (Heyward,Contreras), Darvish (Aguilar), García (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.