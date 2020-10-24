Miami 2, Orlando City 1

|Orlando City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Miami
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 5 (Carlos), 12th minute; 2, Miami, Jansson, 1, 45th.
Second half_3, Miami, Gonzalez Pirez, 1 (Morgan), 89th.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender.
Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 7th; Pizarro, Miami, 23rd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 62nd; Reyes, Miami, 79th; Ruan, Orlando City, 86th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+3; Agudelo, Miami, 90th+4; McCarthy, Miami, 90th+6.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Claudio Badea, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Tesho Akindele, 59th), Nani, Andres Perea (Matheus Aias, 90th+3); Daryl Dike (Joey Dezart, 77th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 77th).
Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat (Brek Shea, 81st); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Juan Agudelo, 70th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Victor Ulloa, 81st); Julian Carranza (Robbie Robinson, 75th).
