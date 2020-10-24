On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 2, Orlando City 1

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 6:08 pm
< a min read
      
Orlando City 1 0 1
Miami 1 1 2

First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 5 (Carlos), 12th minute; 2, Miami, Jansson, 1, 45th.

Second half_3, Miami, Gonzalez Pirez, 1 (Morgan), 89th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 7th; Pizarro, Miami, 23rd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 62nd; Reyes, Miami, 79th; Ruan, Orlando City, 86th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+3; Agudelo, Miami, 90th+4; McCarthy, Miami, 90th+6.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Claudio Badea, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Tesho Akindele, 59th), Nani, Andres Perea (Matheus Aias, 90th+3); Daryl Dike (Joey Dezart, 77th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 77th).

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat (Brek Shea, 81st); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Juan Agudelo, 70th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Victor Ulloa, 81st); Julian Carranza (Robbie Robinson, 75th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota