Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 7:12 pm
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 7 14 3 0 24

First Quarter

Mia_Shaheen 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 6:55.

Second Quarter

Mia_P.Williams 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 11:16.

Mia_Smythe 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 24, 3:49.

A_10,772.

___

NYJ Mia
First downs 13 18
Total Net Yards 263 302
Rushes-yards 22-115 25-110
Passing 148 192
Punt Returns 0-0 6-83
Kickoff Returns 1-7 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 2-13 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-44-1 20-29-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-38 2-8
Punts 10-46.2 7-40.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-80 5-25
Time of Possession 31:55 28:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 11-46, Johnson 3-42, Perine 7-27, Flacco 1-0. Miami, Gaskin 18-91, Breida 6-15, Fitzpatrick 1-4.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 21-44-1-186. Miami, Fitzpatrick 18-27-2-191, Tagovailoa 2-2-0-9.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 7-48, Perriman 4-62, Gore 4-24, Griffin 2-17, Perine 2-9, Berrios 1-18, J.Smith 1-8. Miami, Grant 4-48, Gaskin 4-35, Shaheen 3-51, Parker 3-35, Williams 2-18, Breida 2-7, Smythe 1-4, Laird 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 55.

