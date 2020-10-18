Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Miami
|7
|14
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Mia_Shaheen 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 6:55.
Second Quarter
Mia_P.Williams 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 11:16.
Mia_Smythe 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:53.
Third Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 24, 3:49.
A_10,772.
___
|
|NYJ
|Mia
|First downs
|13
|18
|Total Net Yards
|263
|302
|Rushes-yards
|22-115
|25-110
|Passing
|148
|192
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|6-83
|Kickoff Returns
|1-7
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-13
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-44-1
|20-29-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-38
|2-8
|Punts
|10-46.2
|7-40.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-80
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|31:55
|28:05
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 11-46, Johnson 3-42, Perine 7-27, Flacco 1-0. Miami, Gaskin 18-91, Breida 6-15, Fitzpatrick 1-4.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 21-44-1-186. Miami, Fitzpatrick 18-27-2-191, Tagovailoa 2-2-0-9.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 7-48, Perriman 4-62, Gore 4-24, Griffin 2-17, Perine 2-9, Berrios 1-18, J.Smith 1-8. Miami, Grant 4-48, Gaskin 4-35, Shaheen 3-51, Parker 3-35, Williams 2-18, Breida 2-7, Smythe 1-4, Laird 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 55.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments