Miami forward Waardenburg to miss season with foot injury

By The Associated Press
October 30, 2020 12:34 pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Forward Sam Waardenburg, the Miami Hurricanes’ leading rebounder a year ago, will miss the entire season after injuring his left foot during practice.

He is expected to be sidelined about six months, the Hurricanes said Friday.

The 6-foot-10 Waardenburg has made 35 starts over the past three seasons. Last season he played in 30 games with 24 starts, and averaged 5.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

