Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles breaks left arm vs. NYC

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 2:27 pm
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles has a fractured left arm.

Robles, Miami’s captain, was hurt during a collision with a New York City player during second-half stoppage time of Saturday night’s Major League Soccer match, a 3-2 defeat.

Miami said Sunday that Robles will be evaluated further at Baptist Health.

The 36-year-old joined Miami this season after eight season with the New York Red Bulls. He also has played for Kaiserslautern (2008-10) and Karlsruher in Germany.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Robles played three international matches for the United States, one each in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane