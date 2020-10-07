On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami’s Flores says Tua isn’t ready to assume starting role

By STEVEN WINE
October 7, 2020 3:46 pm
2 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa needs more time to be groomed for the job he was drafted to fill.

“As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said Wednesday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle.

Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

“Right now we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win,” Flores said.

Limited game snaps for Tagovailoa as a backup to speed his development aren’t likely.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of something like that,” Flores said. “There are so many things pertaining to the team that you don’t want to do something for one specific person.”

Fitzpatrick is 56-86-1 as a starter for eight teams. He smiled when asked about his reaction to Dolphins fans clamoring for his backup.

        Read more Sports News news.

“I mean, this has been my career,” Fitzpatrick said. “I guess if anybody is used to being in this situation, it would be me. I just try to be very myopic and go about my business.”

Tagovailoa has done all the right things since joining the Dolphins in April, Flores said. Like all 2020 rookies, he was hurt by the cancellation of the exhibition season and offseason practices because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has to keep doing what he’s doing,” Flores said. “He’s working, he’s practicing well. He’s learning every day, he’s getting better every day. If he just continues to do what he’s doing, he’s on the right trajectory.”

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa