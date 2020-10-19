On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry in golf match

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 1:29 pm
1 min read
      

Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.

“The Match: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The event announced Monday will benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with additional initiatives spotlighting diversity. This is the third event as part of The Match franchise but the first not featuring Tiger Woods. Mickelson beat Woods in a playoff in the first event in 2018 in Las Vegas while the team of Manning and Woods defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady earlier this year in South Florida.

TNT will televise the event — which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format — with Bleacher Report providing additional coverage. Stone Canyon Golf Club is owned by Mickelson Golf Properties.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” Mickelson said in a statement. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

