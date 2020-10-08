On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Midshipmen to be able to attend home game against Temple

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen will be able to attend this weekend’s home football game against Temple, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vice Adm. Sean Buck announced Thursday.

The governor and the superintendent say state and local officials have approved a plan for a safe, socially-distanced viewing of the game in Annapolis.

Attendance will be limited to the academy’s students and a small support staff.

Midshipmen will sit by company with small roommate pods allowed to sit together. They will wear masks the entire game.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

There also will be symptom and temperature screening of all midshipmen, support staff and stadium personnel.

There are roughly 4,400 midshipmen at the academy.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST researchers develop new approach to generating laser light on integrated microchips