Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 10:18 pm
Colorado 0 1 1
Minnesota 1 1 2

First half_1, Minnesota, Lod, 8 (Reynoso), 44th minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 3 (Rubio), 69th; 3, Minnesota, Abubakar, 2, 89th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Fred Emmings, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Price, Colorado, 32nd; Wilson, Colorado, 57th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Cole Bassett, Younes Namli (Jeremy Kelly, 88th), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 58th), Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 79th).

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso (Jacori Hayes, 28th, Marlon Hairston, 82nd), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso (Ethan Finlay, 62nd); Aaron Schoenfeld (Raheem Edwards, 82nd).

