Minnesota 31, Houston 23

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 4:07 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 7 10 7 7 31
Houston 0 6 10 7 23

First Quarter

Min_Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), 5:05.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 31, 12:41.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 8:46.

Min_Cook 7 run (Bailey kick), 1:53.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, :27.

Third Quarter

Hou_Fuller 24 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:47.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 5:30.

Min_Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :41.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 4 run (Bailey kick), 10:50.

Hou_Stills 24 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 5:52.

A_12,102.

___

Min Hou
First downs 24 20
Total Net Yards 410 386
Rushes-yards 40-162 26-96
Passing 248 290
Punt Returns 1-6 2-14
Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-22-0 20-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 3-10
Punts 4-41.5 4-50.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-36 2-15
Time of Possession 36:31 23:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 27-130, Mattison 7-17, Thielen 1-8, Cousins 4-5, Ham 1-2. Houston, Da.Johnson 16-63, Du.Johnson 5-24, Watson 5-9.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 16-22-0-260. Houston, Watson 20-33-0-300.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 8-114, Jefferson 4-103, Rudolph 2-27, Cook 2-16. Houston, Fuller 6-108, Akins 3-46, Du.Johnson 3-21, Stills 2-39, Cobb 2-36, Da.Johnson 2-29, Fells 2-21.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 55.

