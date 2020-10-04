Minnesota 31, Houston 23

|Minnesota
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—
|31
|Houston
|0
|6
|10
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
Min_Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), 5:05.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 31, 12:41.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 8:46.
Min_Cook 7 run (Bailey kick), 1:53.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, :27.
Third Quarter
Hou_Fuller 24 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:47.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 5:30.
Min_Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :41.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Mattison 4 run (Bailey kick), 10:50.
Hou_Stills 24 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 5:52.
A_12,102.
|
|Min
|Hou
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|410
|386
|Rushes-yards
|40-162
|26-96
|Passing
|248
|290
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-12
|3-10
|Punts
|4-41.5
|4-50.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|36:31
|23:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 27-130, Mattison 7-17, Thielen 1-8, Cousins 4-5, Ham 1-2. Houston, Da.Johnson 16-63, Du.Johnson 5-24, Watson 5-9.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 16-22-0-260. Houston, Watson 20-33-0-300.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 8-114, Jefferson 4-103, Rudolph 2-27, Cook 2-16. Houston, Fuller 6-108, Akins 3-46, Du.Johnson 3-21, Stills 2-39, Cobb 2-36, Da.Johnson 2-29, Fells 2-21.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 55.
