Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota game vs. Chicago postponed due to suspected virus

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 7:38 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The match between the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 among the United club.

The match was postponed for further testing. No reschedule date has been determined.

United is scheduled to host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United’s scheduled match against FC Dallas last Sunday was also postponed after the team confirmed positive COVID-19 tests from two players.

Chicago is slated to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa