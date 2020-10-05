Minnesota United FC visits Nashville SC after shutout win

Minnesota United FC (6-5-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (4-5-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Cincinnati 2-0, Minnesota United FC visits Nashville SC.

Nashville SC is 3-1-2 at home. Nashville SC is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 14 goals.

Minnesota United FC is 2-4-3 in road games. Jan Gregus ranks fourth in MLS action with four assists. Minnesota United FC has 21 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Rios leads Nashville SC with two goals. Dominique Badji has one goal over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

Kevin Molino has six goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC so far this year. Robin Lod has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 3-3-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

